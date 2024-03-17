Steiner admits to MAJOR Haas mistake

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has reflected on his time with the team after his departure in January.

Steiner had been with Haas since their entry into F1 in 2016, but after a disastrous 2023 campaign which saw them finish rock bottom of the constructors’ championship, owner Gene Haas opted not to renew the 58-year-old’s contract.

The American squad promoted former track engineering director Ayao Komatsu as his replacement, while Steiner returned to the paddock in Bahrain as a TV pundit.

Steiner previously stated that his view on the future for the team did not match that of Haas and that he was unwilling to invest in the team after the new regulations came into effect.

Guenther Steiner left Haas after the 2023 season

Steiner had been with the team since they entered F1

Nico Hulkenberg scored Haas' first point of 2024 in Jeddah

Steiner: I stayed at Haas 'too long'

But speaking on his first column for the official F1 website, the Italian conceded that he had stayed at the team for ‘too long.’

“Life has been good since I left Haas ahead of this season,” he wrote.

“These last few weeks are the first time I’ve switched off from F1 for around a decade. This time has been good for me. The longer time goes on, the more I can see that I stayed at Haas too long.

“When you step away, you get clarity – and you can see what you need to do. While you’re there, you’re in denial, you think you can do it but you cannot.”

