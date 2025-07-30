Axed F1 boss makes Red Bull return verdict after 'pretty cool decision'
Axed F1 boss makes Red Bull return verdict after 'pretty cool decision'
Former Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner has responded to speculation that he was contacted by Red Bull following the shock dismissal of Christian Horner as team principal.
Horner's two-decade long spell at the helm came to an abrupt end earlier this month, with the team confirming he was to be replaced by Laurent Mekies with immediate effect.
Steiner - who worked alongside Horner at Red Bull between 2005 and 2008 - was in Spa last weekend to watch the Belgian Grand Prix, and revealed he had never been in the running for the vacant position.
In an exclusive interview with GPFans at Spa, Steiner said: "No, they didn't call me. No, no, no. But I've been there, I'm fine without being there.
"I know Laurent very well. People forget that Laurent was at Toro Rosso for a long time, so he knows the company very well, they've got that advantage.
"And last year he was with Racing Bulls, so he knows everything and they know him.
"So it's actually...the decision to do like this was pretty cool."
Mixed bag for Mekies on Red Bull debut
Mekies endured an up-and-down first weekend in the Red Bull hotseat at Spa.
Star driver Max Verstappen came out on top in Saturday's Sprint Race, before qualifying a disappointing fourth for Sunday's grand prix.
The Dutchman - whose long-term future continues to dominate the headlines - was unable to improve on that position as he lost more ground to McLaren pair Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers' championship.
Yuki Tsunoda secured his best qualifying result for Red Bull under Mekies - for whom he worked under at Racing Bulls - and began the race in seventh spot.
However, the Japanese racer was unable to capitalise on his promising starting position as he finished down in 13th and extended his bleak run of races without scoring a point to six.
