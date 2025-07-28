Max Verstappen’s F1 future has been seemingly confirmed after the details of his Red Bull exit clause were revealed.

Major changes have taken place at Red Bull in 2025, with team principal Christian Horner sacked and replaced by Laurent Mekies in between Silverstone and Spa.

Alongside management shifts, pressure has mounted on Red Bull to retain four-time world champion Verstappen following their decline in performance and interest from Mercedes.

According to Austrian broadcaster ORF however, Verstappen can no longer activate his exit clause at Red Bull - the easiest and legal option to leave Red Bull before his contract expires in 2028.

ORF explained: “The escape clause that could give Verstappen a departure from Red Bull during the season does not apply this year. Verstappen should have been outside the top three of the World Championship standings halfway through the year – so around this time. But the Belgian-born 27-year-old is third ahead of travelling to Spa.”

"Next year, however, that 'window' will open again.”

Max Verstappen's exit clause is reportedly not valid

Verstappen set to remain with Red Bull

It makes sense for Verstappen to remain with Red Bull for 2026, when regulation changes will transform the sport and the current pecking order.

While Mercedes have been tipped to master the new engine regulations, there is no certainty that they will fight for the world title, with Verstappen likely to wait and see how 2026 transpires before making a decision over his future.

From 2026 onwards, Red Bull will produce their own power units following the departure of Honda and their new partnership with American manufacturer Ford.

The complexion of Red Bull has transformed massively in the past few years with former stalwarts Horner, Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley now all absent or working at rival teams.

While it remains to be seen whether Red Bull's championship winning operations will collapse completely, Verstappen will not wait for the new management structure to find their feet in 2026 before considering a move of his own.

