Max Verstappen

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Max Verstappen

The FIA have announced the final classification for the Belgian Grand Prix after a delayed F1 start at Spa.

All 20 drivers managed to finish the Belgian GP, after the original start was delayed due to a rain soaked track with the circuit nearly dry as the grid made their rolling start.

Oscar Piastri secured the race win with a lap five overtake on Lando Norris, and managed to keep his team-mate behind him until the chequered flag.

Lewis Hamilton displayed form of old and produced a masterclass in greasy conditions, rectifying a pitlane start and transforming it into a seventh place finish.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc completed the podium finishers, while Max Verstappen could not get past the Ferrari and remained in P4.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Belgian GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Piastri maintains his championship lead

2025 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+3.415s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+20.185s
4Max VerstappenRed Bull+21.731s
5George RussellMercedes+34.863s
6Alex AlbonWilliams+39.926s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+40.679s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+52.033s
9Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+56.434s
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1:12.714s
11Oliver BearmanHaas+1:13.145s
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1:13.628s
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1:15.395s
14Lance StrollAston Martin+1:19.831s
15Esteban OconHaas+1:26.063s
16Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1:26.721s
17Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1:27.924s
18Carlos SainzWilliams+1:32.024s
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+1:35.250s
20Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1 lap

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

