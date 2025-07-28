The FIA have announced the final classification for the Belgian Grand Prix after a delayed F1 start at Spa.

All 20 drivers managed to finish the Belgian GP, after the original start was delayed due to a rain soaked track with the circuit nearly dry as the grid made their rolling start.

Oscar Piastri secured the race win with a lap five overtake on Lando Norris, and managed to keep his team-mate behind him until the chequered flag.

Lewis Hamilton displayed form of old and produced a masterclass in greasy conditions, rectifying a pitlane start and transforming it into a seventh place finish.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc completed the podium finishers, while Max Verstappen could not get past the Ferrari and remained in P4.

Here is the final classification from the 2025 Belgian GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

Piastri maintains his championship lead

2025 Belgian Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

