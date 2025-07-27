close global

F1 Belgian Grand Prix POSTPONED after extreme conditions wreak havoc

The start of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix has been delayed after extreme conditions and rain caused havoc on the track.

F1's race director delayed the start of the race because of how much spray there was on the circuit, with poor visibility for the drivers instead of concerns of standing water.

The cars returned to the pitlane when the session was red flagged, with more rain forecast for the following 10 to 15 minutes.

Onboard footage from the drivers on the formation lap revealed the extent of problem the wet weather was causing, as the grid were led around Spa by the safety car.

Verstappen disagrees with Belgian GP delay

Verstappen slams delay decision

Max Verstappen was one of the drivers unhappy with the delay, who questioned the decision to abandon the race start over his team radio.

"We'll that's a bit silly, I mean, you should just run a few laps, Jesus," he said.

"They're way too cautious, now the heavy rain is coming, and then it's gonna be a three hour delay."

Following a 100-miute delay the race was restarted at 4.20pm local time, albeit under the safety car.

In 2021, the weather forced F1 to abandon the Belgian GP due to heavy rain and poor visibility, with the drivers awarded half points instead.

The race officially commenced from the pit lane with two more laps completed under the safety car, which meant the results were classified and half points were awarded.

Full points can only be awarded in 2025 if the grid goes beyond lap 33, and no points will be awarded if less than two laps are raced.

