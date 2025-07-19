close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, Abu Dhabi, 2024

Tsunoda could face Red Bull axe 'BEFORE end of 2025'

Tsunoda could face Red Bull axe 'BEFORE end of 2025'

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, Abu Dhabi, 2024

Yuki Tsunoda could be sacked by Red Bull before the end of the 2025 season according to a former F1 team boss.

The Japanese driver replaced Liam Lawson at the team in March, with Red Bull hoping that Tsunoda would be able to consistently deliver points in the second seat alongside Max Verstappen.

However, Tsunoda has only been able to score points in three grands prix so far this season, and currently languishes below both Isack Hadjar and Lawson in the drivers’ standings.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Red Flags Podcast, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner discussed the Red Bull star’s future, and said: "Yuki Tsunoda needs to make points.”

"Otherwise, I really think latest end of the year he’s out of there, but it could be before.”

"As much as we love Yuki, because I love him as well, he needs to bring the performance. I think this is saying ‘we let Christian Horner go, we changed Liam Lawson, so it’s one of those things, if he doesn’t shape up, he will not be there for a long time anymore.”

Will Red Bull drop Tsunoda?

Steiner worries for Tsunoda's future

Red Bull have not been afraid to make major changes to ensure their success in 2025, and announced after Silverstone that their team principal Christian Horner had been sacked.

The decision comes after increased speculation about Verstappen’s place at the team, following interest from rivals Mercedes and Red Bull's decline in performance.

Verstappen has slipped 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship, as Red Bull have failed to find answers for their poor pace in 2025.

Red Bull’s second car in particular has struggled to become a top 10 finisher in the past year, regardless of whether it was Sergio Perez, Lawson or Tsunoda behind the wheel.

Nevertheless, Verstappen’s ability to put the RB21 on pole at Silverstone and remain in the fight for podium positions most weekends, highlights Tsunoda's weaknesses in the car - particularly as the likes of Hadjar continue to impress with Racing Bulls.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: F1 champion confirms season-end departure

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Yuki Tsunoda Liam Lawson Haas Guenther Steiner
Why Max Verstappen is responsible for Red Bull's decline
Red Bull

Why Max Verstappen is responsible for Red Bull's decline

  • July 16, 2025 09:59
Axed F1 boss takes aim at FIA stewards over controversial penalty verdict
Latest F1 News

Axed F1 boss takes aim at FIA stewards over controversial penalty verdict

  • July 12, 2025 10:57

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision

  • 13 minutes ago
Around the World

Fans call for driver to be arrested after FLIPPING rival in insane revenge crash

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull risk becoming 'SLOWEST' team on the grid

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Tsunoda could face Red Bull axe 'BEFORE end of 2025'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen and Red Bull crisis deepens after McLaren statement

  • 3 hours ago
Christian Horner

'Angry' Christian Horner phone call revealed as Red Bull F1 priorities questioned

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
500.000+ views

FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 29 june
 F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict

  • 1 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 1 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x