Tsunoda could face Red Bull axe 'BEFORE end of 2025'

Yuki Tsunoda could be sacked by Red Bull before the end of the 2025 season according to a former F1 team boss.

The Japanese driver replaced Liam Lawson at the team in March, with Red Bull hoping that Tsunoda would be able to consistently deliver points in the second seat alongside Max Verstappen.

However, Tsunoda has only been able to score points in three grands prix so far this season, and currently languishes below both Isack Hadjar and Lawson in the drivers’ standings.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Red Flags Podcast, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner discussed the Red Bull star’s future, and said: "Yuki Tsunoda needs to make points.”

"Otherwise, I really think latest end of the year he’s out of there, but it could be before.”

"As much as we love Yuki, because I love him as well, he needs to bring the performance. I think this is saying ‘we let Christian Horner go, we changed Liam Lawson, so it’s one of those things, if he doesn’t shape up, he will not be there for a long time anymore.”

Will Red Bull drop Tsunoda?

Steiner worries for Tsunoda's future

Red Bull have not been afraid to make major changes to ensure their success in 2025, and announced after Silverstone that their team principal Christian Horner had been sacked.

The decision comes after increased speculation about Verstappen’s place at the team, following interest from rivals Mercedes and Red Bull's decline in performance.

Verstappen has slipped 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship, as Red Bull have failed to find answers for their poor pace in 2025.

Red Bull’s second car in particular has struggled to become a top 10 finisher in the past year, regardless of whether it was Sergio Perez, Lawson or Tsunoda behind the wheel.

Nevertheless, Verstappen’s ability to put the RB21 on pole at Silverstone and remain in the fight for podium positions most weekends, highlights Tsunoda's weaknesses in the car - particularly as the likes of Hadjar continue to impress with Racing Bulls.

