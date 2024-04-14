Key Red Bull F1 figure gives honest Verstappen opinion after team split

A key figure linked with the world champion Red Bull team has given their honest opinion on Max Verstappen, after their decision to split from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Red Bull have enjoyed a dominant reign in the sport since the regulation change in 2022, mastering the ground effect era.

Instrumental to Red Bull’s championship winning years have been Honda, who have supplied them with the power units that have ensured their success.

Their relationship will come to an end in 2025 however, and Honda will proceed to manufacture engines for Aston Martin from 2026.

Red Bull celebrate a 1-2 in Japan 2024

Max Verstappen has achieved three world titles with Red Bull and Honda

Honda president praises Verstappen success

Now, Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe has praised Red Bull, and their relationship with world champion Verstappen.

"I don’t think that day will come within a very short period of time, but if both continue their Formula 1 activities in the future then we hope that we can work together again one day," he said to Autosport.

"It is a very good relationship. We trust each other and also the Honda workers love Max. We are proud to work together with Max, so we will miss him in the future.

"We still have two years together and we promise to do our best to win another world championship together with Max and Red Bull,” Watanabe added.

Max Verstappen Austrian GP

"He is so important. He is the number one Formula 1 driver now.

"Of course, the team management is important and the machinery is important as well, but the combination is crucial and one important piece of that is Max.

"My biggest memory is him pointing at the Honda logo on the podium in Austria at the Red Bull Ring.

"I was there, that was a very special moment for me. I was standing under the podium and that day was so special.

"He always thinks about Honda and says ‘thank you, Honda’ a lot. He expresses his thoughts to the outside world about Honda, which is also important for all the people working for Honda.

