Red Bull superstar receives 'big-money contract offer' from rival F1 team

Adrian Newey is the subject of a huge poaching attempt to lure him away from Red Bull according to reports.

Design guru Newey has been with the team since 2006, helping them win an incredible 13 world championships since his arrival from McLaren.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief issues EMPHATIC response to Verstappen exit links

But according to Autosport he is now being targeted by ambitious Aston Martin boss and team owner Lawrence Stroll in an attempt to turn his current upper midfield team into championship contenders.

The report from the outlet reports that a 'big-money contract offer' was made over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend to Newey who has long been considered as one of the greatest Formula 1 engineers of all time having also been pivotal to designing championship winning cars with McLaren and Williams in the 1990s.

Lawrence Stroll wants to sign Adrian Newey

Fernando Alonso has helped take Aston Martin forward

Ambitious Aston Martin aiming high

Aston Martin have been making key moves in recent years in a bid to start challenging for titles having previously taken over the mid-field Racing Point outfit.

In addition to star driver Fernando Alonso the team have also attracted key designers from other F1 rivals and have also built a new state-of-the-art headquarters which the team moved into last season.

Having also bagged a Honda works deal for 2026, Newey could be the last major factor to land in terms of building a championship challenge.

It may also convince Fernando Alonso to remain with the team, but even if he does still depart for a rival, the team have also admitted they would not rule out signing another Red Bull star in Max Verstappen if the offer presented itself.

Despite the offer, Newey only signed a new deal at Red Bull last year - insisting he wasn't planning on leaving the team.

However, it appears given the recent behind-the-scenes instability involving team boss Christian Horner and key personnel, Stroll has looked to move in to change his mind. Autosport added that Aston Martin declined to comment on the alleged approach.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits he'd CRASH his car to avoid controversial team tactic

Related