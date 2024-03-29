Red Bull chief issues EMPHATIC response to Verstappen exit links

Helmut Marko has addressed rumours linking Max Verstappen with a move away from Red Bull ahead of next season.

His unfortunate DNF at the Australian Grand Prix aside, the Dutchman has been in scintillating form and had won his previous nine races in a row, but not everything has been going quite so swimmingly within his Red Bull team.

The Christian Horner saga, and his father's apparent subsequent falling out with the team principal, could prompt him to decide to leave the team if long-time friend Helmut Marko opts in favour of a move too.

A mega switch to Mercedes has been teased within the paddock, while Aston Martin have also been discussed as potential suitors. Now, Marko has moved to put an end to the speculation.

Toto Wolff has refused to rule out a move for Max Verstappen

The Australian Grand Prix was Verstappen's first DNF in 43 races

'No reason' for Verstappen exit, says Marko

Speaking to Sky Germany ahead of the race in Melbourne, Marko was questioned on whether Verstappen's exit was 'case closed'.

"As long as Red Bull provides him with a car capable of winning and as you said already, things have calmed down again, so there is no reason for him to leave us and he will win a few more world championships," Marko replied.

Still, until his future is officially clarified by either himself or Red Bull, rumours surrounding his next move will likely continue.

Until then, his focus will remain on securing a fourth world title in 2024, where he might expect a stiffer challenge from the likes of Ferrari and McLaren than in previous seasons.

