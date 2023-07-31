Schumacher family member reveals F1 PROBLEM Mick suffered

Joe Ellis

Mick Schumacher's cousin, David Schumacher, thinks he knows why the former is no longer in an F1 race seat.

The 24-year-old was let go by Haas at the end of the 2022 season after causing serious damage to his car on more than one occasion, hamstringing the team's ability to improve within the cost cap.

Gunther Steiner replaced him with Nico Hulkenberg and has been vindicated in doing so after several impressive drives from the German.

David, who races in DTM, believes Mick would still be in a race seat in F1 had he been challenged in his rookie year by a better team-mate.

Schumacher: Mick's problem was...

“Mick's problem was that he couldn't really compete with his teammate Nikita Mazepin in his debut year," Schumacher said to Sport1.

"Both were newcomers and Mazepin, who he dominated, was no benchmark.

“But as a young driver, you urgently need that in order to develop. Only in his second year did he have a strong driver as a teammate in Kevin Magnussen.

"I don't think Haas gave him enough time to develop under the circumstances. Because Formula 1 is incredibly complicated.

“Luckily he can now learn everything in peace at Mercedes that he couldn't at Haas. I hope he gets another chance. If so, then he will convince, I'm sure.”

