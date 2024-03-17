close global

Schumacher reveals Hamilton has given him HUGE F1 boost

Mick Schumacher has said that Lewis Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari for 2025 has boosted his chances of returning to the grid.

The seven-time champion’s sensational move to Maranello from Mercedes has stunned the F1 world and has thrown the driver market into chaos.

With 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the year, the 2025 season could be strikingly different to the current driver lineup, which is unchanged from the end to the previous year for the first time in the sport’s history.

Schumacher – son of seven-time champion Michael – was dropped by Haas at the end of the 2022 season after two years with the team, amassing just 12 points.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
The move has blown the driver market wide open

Schumacher eyes F1 return

The German spent last year as Mercedes and McLaren’s reserve driver and is competing in the World Endurance Championship this campaign with Alpine, but he remains focused on a return to F1.

Speaking with Gazzetta , when asked if he was surprised by Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Schumacher said: “Yes, as has anyone in motorsport. The important thing is to be where you are happy, this goes for anyone, even Lewis.”.

Mick Schumacher is hopeful of a return to F1

When asked if the transfer is good news for him heading into 2025, he responded: "Yes it is. This is good news for me too. I'm among the young drivers who already have quite a bit of experience. And so I think something good can still happen to me, even in Formula 1."

Asked if a return to F1 was still a strong ambition for him, he said: "For sure. My love is still Formula 1. And it always will be, there's no doubt."

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Maranello Mick Schumacher
