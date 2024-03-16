One of Lewis Hamilton's iconic relationships throughout his Formula 1 career is set to end with a key figure set not to make the switch to Ferrari with the seven-time world champion.

Peter 'Bono' Bonnington has been Hamilton's senior race engineer since 2013, guiding the Brit through the most successful part of his F1 career to date, winning six world championships together.

When Hamilton announced his shock switch to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, attentions quickly jumped to who may or may not be joining him from the Brackley-based outfit, who have experienced two full seasons of underachievement.

Unfortunately for the 39-year-old, it appears that long-time friend Bonnington will not be joining him, with there being a reported 'anti-poaching' clause in his contract.

Hamilton set for new F1 race engineer

It's looking likely that Hamilton will, instead, be guided through his races with the Maranello-based team by a man who was Sebastian Vettel's race engineer for the six seasons that the German was with Ferrari.

Riccardo Adami has more recently been working with outgoing Ferrari man Carlos Sainz, and also helped British starlet Ollie Bearman claim his first points in the sport on his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia.

It's been reported by Italian publication Funo Analisi Tecnica that Adami is 'sufficiently prepared' to take the role as Hamilton's race engineer.

It appears that Ferrari are willing to pair up Adami with one of the most successful drivers of all time, with Hamilton apparently 'appreciative' of the solution, being resigned to the fact that he will no longer have 'Bono' in his ear.

