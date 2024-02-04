Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed talks with Lewis Hamilton’s track engineer Peter Bonnington following the seven-time champion announcing his departure from the team.

Affectionately known as ‘Bono’, the British engineer has been alongside Hamilton since he joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013.

In their time together, Bono has guided the 39-year-old to six world championships, as well as eight consecutive constructors’ titles between 2013 and 2021.

The engineer also worked alongside Jenson Button at Brawn for his 2009 championship win and with Michael Schumacher when he made his return to the sport in 2010 with Mercedes.





Wolff confirms talks with Bono

Lewis Hamilton’s incredible move to Ferrari for the 2025 season marks the end of a sensational stint with Mercedes and rumours have circulated online that many members of staff that the Brit is close to may follow him to Maranello.

One of the key personnel that comes to mind is Bono and speaking with AUTOhebdo, Mercedes boss Wolff has confirmed that talks have already taken place between the pair and that more discussions will be had later down the line.



“I think this is a discussion that everyone will have to have in the coming months,” he explained.

“I've already spoken to Bono. When I told him about [Lewis Hamilton's departure for Ferrari], he asked me: 'Is it April 1st?'.

“This is something we will discuss in the future.”

Along with Bono possibly departing with Hamilton, it has also been suggested that Mercedes' head of track performance Riccardo Musconi may be tempted to join Ferrari.

