Button delivers EPIC F1 reaction and asks question everyone wants answered

Jenson Button has delivered a brilliant reaction to the rebranding of Red Bull’s junior team for 2024.

Previously known as AlphaTauri, the Faenza squad will now be called ‘VisaCashApp RB’; a name which has been branded as the worst name in F1 history by fans and journalists alike.

Alfa Romeo’s rebranding to Stake F1 falls into the same category, with fans ridiculing the names for offering team names to big brands.

But the 2009 F1 champion seemed to miss all of the chaos as he prepared to compete in the 24 hours of Daytona in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Button delivers reaction to Red Bull rebranding

Stepping off the timing stand on Thursday, the Associated Press asked Button about the new name for the Red Bull junior team, to which he responded with the question every F1 fan wants answered.

“What is the new name?” he asked.

When he heard the new name, he tried to repeat it and like many others, struggled with it.

“Visa Cash App... what comes after that?” he asked. “So it is Visa. Cash App. RB. What?”

The Sky Sports commentator, like his fellow pundits, will have no idea what he’ll call the team during the season, with his best guess being: “Exactly what we’re told to call it.”

But despite the outrage on social media from fans towards the name, the Brit had a more positive view on the matter.

“People are talking about it, right?” he asked. “So that’s good. It’s obviously worked in getting people to talk about it.”

