'Worst team name ever' - Twitter reacts to BOLD AlphaTauri rebrand

Chris Deeley

Friday 19 January 2024 09:57

The team formerly known as AlphaTauri appeared to leak their new name on social media on Thursday night, and fans reacted...strongly.

The Red Bull junior team were spotted changing their Instagram handle to 'VisaCashAppRB' - assumed to be shorthand for Visa Cash App (or CashApp) Racing Bulls - on Thursday evening.

Alfa Romeo's rebrand (hello Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber!) didn't go down particularly well online, but that was nothing compared to the outpouring of opinions when it came to 'VCARB'.

A number of users labelled it the worst team name in F1 and, among the less generous, 'in any sport ever'.

READ MORE: Red Bull leak CONTROVERSIAL new F1 team name by accident

Twitter reaction to AlphaTauri rebrand

Me watching bots settle under every tweet I mention Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team during the season pic.twitter.com/7nF0dwMBLa — A ☀️🍉🍉🍉 (@formulayna) January 18, 2024

imagine someone asking you what team do you like in formula one and you have to say with your full chest ‘visa cash app racing bulls’…. I WOULD NOT BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY pic.twitter.com/GhiA6Ne6dz — vic jurídico carlos sainz corinthiano (@SCUDESAINZ) January 18, 2024

Therapist: don't worry visa cashapp racing bulls can't hurt you it's not real



Me: ok



Visa cashapp racing bulls: pic.twitter.com/MAbvtjkfem — sorcha¹⁸ (@asstonnemartin) January 18, 2024

visa cash app racing bulls. pic.twitter.com/b8n77MZIlc — menke 🏎️ (@f1menke) January 18, 2024

my condolences to their drivers bc imagine you have to say „i drive for the visa cash app racing bulls“ i would simply end my career pic.twitter.com/ok1ihqyTga — helena (@JACKAlTKEN) January 18, 2024

VISA CASH APP RACING BULLS NOOOO pic.twitter.com/YvG0EExbTM — meredith (@mereeedithh) January 18, 2024

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has potential to be the worst team name in any sport ever https://t.co/DHtNqRou6j — george (@GE0RGINIO) January 18, 2024

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live