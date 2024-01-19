close global

'Worst team name ever' - Twitter reacts to BOLD AlphaTauri rebrand

F1 News

The team formerly known as AlphaTauri appeared to leak their new name on social media on Thursday night, and fans reacted...strongly.

The Red Bull junior team were spotted changing their Instagram handle to 'VisaCashAppRB' - assumed to be shorthand for Visa Cash App (or CashApp) Racing Bulls - on Thursday evening.

Alfa Romeo's rebrand (hello Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber!) didn't go down particularly well online, but that was nothing compared to the outpouring of opinions when it came to 'VCARB'.

A number of users labelled it the worst team name in F1 and, among the less generous, 'in any sport ever'.

Twitter reaction to AlphaTauri rebrand

