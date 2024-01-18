Red Bull leak CONTROVERSIAL new F1 team name by accident

Cal Gaunt

Red Bull appear to have shown their hand early when it comes to the rebranding of their AlphaTauri team, with the organisation's junior team changing their Instagram handle to 'VisaCashAppRB' - assumed to be shorthand for Visa Cash App (or CashApp) Racing Bulls.

Trademarks for 'Racing Bulls' were registered last year, hinting at a shift from the AlphaTauri name.

While the official team name currently includes 'RB', new domain registrations, such as RacingBulls.com and VisaCashAppRB.com, indicate a broader change to 'Visa CashApp Racing Bulls', according to a report from Speedcafe.

While the team's display name and Twitter handle still show the old Scuderia AlphaTauri moniker, it seems like only a matter of time before an official announcement is made.

AlphaTauri are set to ditch their name for 2024

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda may be racing under 'Visa CashApp Racing Bulls' next season

Significant shift

The rebrand signifies a strategic shift for AlphaTauri, moving away from being solely a junior team to competing independently for on-track success, aligning with Red Bull Racing when beneficial.

The repositioning also underscores a recognition that the promotion of the AlphaTauri fashion brand has not yielded the desired results, emphasising the team's need for commercial backing.

The change hasn't gone down well on social media, with a number of users labelling it the worst team name in F1 and, among the less generous, 'in any sport ever'.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has potential to be the worst team name in any sport ever https://t.co/DHtNqRou6j — george (@GE0RGINIO) January 18, 2024

