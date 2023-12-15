Former F1 world champion set for full season racing return

Cal Gaunt

Friday 15 December 2023 21:27

Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button is set to make a dazzling return to top-tier racing at the age of 44 next year.

The seasoned driver will command the Jota Porsche 963 in the premier hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship, a stage that includes the illustrious 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

Having retired from Formula 1 in 2016, Button is poised to rekindle the competitive fire, embarking on a full-season comeback an impressive 15 years after clinching his F1 title in 2009.

Jenson Button will race for Jota Porsche in the WEC next year

Jenson Button retired from F1 in 2016

Button: Work to do

"I'm thrilled to be racing in the 2024 World Endurance Championship," said Button.

"I'm already looking forward to the first race, but also know there's a lot of work to be done so that we arrive prepared."

Approaching his 44th birthday in January, Button has made sporadic guest appearances across motorsport, including a one-off at Le Mans this year.

However, in his latest move, he's gearing up for an eight-race season that will take him across Europe, Asia, and America.

This announcement coincides with a resurgence in sportscar racing, marked by the return of major car manufacturers.

Recent design rules have provided teams the freedom to explore various performance philosophies, contributing to the rejuvenation of the sport.

In a landscape where some series enforce strict limits, Button's return aligns with the exciting transformations taking place in the world of motorsport.

