Brundle admits F1 FEARS as legendary pundit reacts to Hamilton switch

Martin Brundle admitted he had feared for F1 prior to Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari because the sport had become 'static'.

The Sky Sports F1 commentator and former racer has said that he is excited following the blockbuster switch as it will breathe a new lease of life into Formula 1.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has decided to ditch the team with whom he has claimed six of his championships with, and instead join Ferrari from 2025 in what he says is a 'new challenge'.

The move has shocked the world of F1, and has changed the whole landscape of the sport following an unprecedented unchanged driver lineup statistic heading into the upcoming 2024 season.

Hamilton is hoping that the Maranello-based team can provide him with the tools needed to challenge for an eighth world title, and Ferrari will hope that one of the most successful drivers in F1 history can win them their first championship since 2008.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Brundle's static F1 admission

Now Brundle, who has become a much-loved fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage over the years, has revealed that the news is exactly what the sport needed heading into the future.

"We've talked to him about it for years in interviews 'wouldn't you fancy doing a Michael Schumacher and going to Ferrari and trying to make them champions again?'

"And he's always said 'look, I've been with Mercedes, even when I was at McLaren I had Mercedes engines, they're my team and my manufacturer for life' but we understand it's now going to happen.

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari is likely to have a big impact on F1's driver market

"I am excited about it because what a story, Hamilton in a Ferrari and, I was a little bit depressed earlier in the week because - depressed's probably too strong a word - but Lando Norris is long term at McLaren, as is Oscar Piastri, George Russell nailed on long term at Mercedes Benz, Leclerc signed up long term for Ferrari, Max Verstappen long term at Red Bull, and it all looked a little bit static to be honest.

"The championship's quite mature now in terms of the venues and I'm thinking 'we need some stories', Andretti didn't get the entry, so this is just what we needed to energise it."

