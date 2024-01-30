James Vowles, now at the helm of Williams after leaving Mercedes, has shared Toto Wolff's amusing yet dramatic counsel as he embarked on his new role with the then-struggling F1 team.

Formerly a vital figure at Mercedes, Vowles transitioned to Williams in January 2023 to lead something of a revitalisation effort, which has got off to a promising start.

Despite being considered as Wolff's potential successor, Vowles opted for the challenge at Williams, and reflecting on his departure, he revealed the straightforward yet humorous advice imparted by Wolff during the transition.

Toto Wolff and James Vowles enjoyed a successful working relationship at Mercedes

James Vowles became Williams team principal in February 2023

Wolff's X-rated advice

"I think he said, 'Don't be s**t' - [that] was his advice! Which I'm trying to do," he told the High Performance podcast.

"Other than that, he knows that I've been forming for this for quite a while, so there was little he could provide about it.

"Even today, it's not just him, I would say Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari chief] and Otmar [Szafnauer, former Alpine boss] - before he left - and a few others were guiding voices where I can happily call them, even though they are adversaries.

"It's not asking for advice, but they can give me guidance."

Vowles later clarified that his decision to depart wouldn't have caught his ex-boss off guard.

READ MORE: Wolff and Mercedes star make pre-season track return