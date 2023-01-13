Williams appoint Mercedes top man as new team principal

Ian Parkes

Friday 13 January 2023 11:08 - Updated: 12:57

Williams has made a stunning move by appointing James Vowles as its new team principal.

Vowles, who replaces Jost Capito, will join Williams on February 20 shortly ahead of the sole pre-season test later that month in Bahrain.

Vowles has been an instrumental figure in securing nine F1 constructors’ titles - eight with Mercedes and one with Brawn GP, as well as overseeing over 120 race victories.

The 43-year-old has spent the last four years as motorsport strategy director at Mercedes, prior to which he fulfilled key engineering and strategy roles with that team, as well as working for Honda Racing, Brawn GP and British American Racing.

Regarding his appointment, Vowles said: "I cannot wait to start with Williams Racing.

"It's an honour to join a team with such an incredibly rich heritage. The team is an icon of our sport, one I greatly respect, and I am very much looking forward to the challenge.

"Mercedes have been hugely supportive on my journey, and we part on excellent terms after over 20 years of working in Brackley.

"I am grateful for everything Toto [Wolff] and the team have provided, and it has been such a special experience to journey together through failure and success.

"Williams Racing have placed their faith and trust in me, and I will do the same in return.

"Williams has tremendous potential, and our journey together starts in a matter of weeks.”

Vowles faces a sizeable task as Williams has finished last in the constructors' championship in four of the last five seasons.

Following the introduction of new aerodynamic regulations at the start of last season, it had been hoped that with a clean slate the team would force its way back into the midfield.

But the FW44 lacked pace from the outset, which Williams - under Capito and FX Demaison, who also departed at the end of last season from his role as technical director - was unable to recover.

Believing it has hired a man in Vowles who can revive Williams' fortunes, Matthew Savage, chairman of team owner Dorilton Capital, said: "We are delighted to welcome James to Williams Racing.

"He is one of the most highly respected talents in Formula 1 and will bring performance.

"He has been a key part of some of the most impressive feats in the sport over the past 15 years.

"As we continue our relentless pursuit for results, we believe that the appointment of James reinforces our dedication to ensuring we have energetic, experienced, and strong leadership as we move into the next phase of transforming Williams Racing.”