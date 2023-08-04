German F1 legend urges Schumacher to leave Mercedes role after 'incompetent' team boss claim

Jay Winter

Former German F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck has raised concerns over Mick Schumacher's prolonged reserve driver role at Mercedes, urging the young driver not to settle for a second year in the same position while slamming Schumacher's former boss Guenther Steiner.

Stuck believes that Schumacher needs to step into the limelight and "demonstrate his skills" in actual races with a "competent" team principal to unlock his full potential.

”In his current job, Schumacher simply has to tough it out," said Stuck to Eurosport.

"Undoubtedly, he's learning a lot right now, with both tests and simulator work. But how he'll secure a race seat is still uncertain."

While Schumacher's learning curve remains important, Stuck emphasises that securing a race seat is critical for the young driver's development and progression in F1.

"If you can't showcase and prove yourself in races, you unfortunately quickly fade from the public eye," he explained.

"Therefore, a second year of testing would not be beneficial for him. We'll have to wait and see what Toto Wolff has in mind for him. It's certainly not easy."

Mick Schumacher (left) with his former boss Guenther Steiner on the Haas pit wall

Mick 'belongs' in F1

In Stuck's opinion, the son of the seven-time world champion undoubtedly deserves a full-time race seat. However, the German wants Schumacher to return under the right conditions and not race under an incompetent team principal.

"For me, he belongs in Formula 1 - no question about it," he asserted.

"He should have the opportunity to demonstrate his skills once again, in a car he deserves, and with a competent team principal. Not like Guenther Steiner, who doesn't know how to lead and develop people.

"Under different circumstances, Mick would probably have a good chance."

The lack of interest in F1 in Germany has been on a downfall for some time now. With no German Grand Prix and only one German driver on the grid, pundits and former drivers believe Schumacher's reintroduction into F1 could be key in reviving the sport in the country with a rich racing history.

