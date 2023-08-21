Hamilton SWAPS four wheels for two over summer break

Jenny Craig

Monday 21 August 2023 14:27

Lewis Hamilton has been spending his summer break away from social media, but he returned briefly with one week remaining until the Dutch Grand Prix to show fans what he has been up to.

The last few weeks have been dull for most of us without Formula 1 action, but the Mercedes driver has been keeping himself busy with other kinds of motorsport.

Hamilton has been limiting his presence on social media to make full use of his time off before the races come thick and fast until the 2023 season comes to an end in Abu Dhabi in November.

He shared some photos to his Instagram of himself with family, friends and, of course, Roscoe.

Outside from F1, Hamilton has expressed his passion for fashion with a range of fashion show attendances and outfits which he uploads frequently to Instagram and sports in the F1 paddock.

When he returns to work on Thursday for the Dutch GP, he will likely resume his styling rivalry with fellow fashion fan Zhou Guanyu, who has been showing off his new trends before race weekends, alongside Hamilton.

One battle which probably will not look forward to continuing is the current one he is having with his car and its pace.

Before the break, Hamilton was fairly vocal about the difficulties he has been having with driving the W14 this year.

Despite this, team principal, Toto Wolff has affirmed that Mercedes' sights will be firmly set on 2024 and improving up the order and to get themselves closer to the Red Bulls.

It wasn't long ago since Hamilton and motorsport legend, Valentino Rossi swapped machinery at Valencia.

However, with a fresh Mercedes contract looming, it's safe to rule out a full-time swap to two wheels for the champion.

