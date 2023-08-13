Sainz gives PERFECT response after being mocked by Hamilton

Jenny Craig

Sunday 13 August 2023 07:42

The annual Formula 1 summer break is well and truly in full swing as many of the drivers relax from what has been a challenging season for many so far.

The 2023 calendar would have been a record breaker if it wasn’t for the Imola cancellation earlier on in the year. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that 23 rounds in total is a tricky amount for all drivers and team personnel.

With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why many drivers have chosen to stay quiet on their social media accounts throughout the two week break.

Seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton has decided to completely clock off from his Instagram duties to help him relax even more.

When the time comes for Hamilton to eventually return to the platform, we’re sure he’d be horrified to see the return of the ‘worst bucket hat ever’.

Carlos Sainz posted to his 7.4 million followers a picture of himself on a boat and sporting the infamous chilli bucket hat.

The hat first made its debut back in June for the Spanish Grand Prix as a reference to Sainz’s nickname between his friends which has quickly spread to the paddock.

Originally, it belonged to a keen Sainz fan, who gifted it to him at his home race in exchange for a Ferrari cap. Clearly, the Ferrari driver remains unfazed by Hamilton’s disparagement and continues to rock the statement piece- even on holiday!

Once the summer break is over, the races will come thick and fast for the drivers with ten races still to go in the next four months, including fan favourites such as Monza and São Paulo as well as the highly anticipated debut of Las Vegas.

The Spaniard will be keen to get going as Ferrari are still yet to secure a win in 2023. His teammate, Charles Leclerc, proved that there is pace in the Ferrari at Spa. He finished third, but was the closest driver to the ever dominant Red Bull pair.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?