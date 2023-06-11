Sainz comes clean after being MOCKED by Hamilton

Dan McCarthy

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he exchanged his own Ferrari cap for the chilli-inspired bucket hat he wore at the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend - which led to him being teased by Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard was mingling with fans at his home Grand Prix in Barcelona last weekend when one fan approached him with a bucket hat adorned with pictures of chillies.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sainz was offered the hat by the adoring fan and gave them his official Ferrari one in return as several fans queue up to get photos and autographs.

He was then spotted throughout the weekend wearing the 'interesting' piece of head gear.

As it turns out, he was wearing it to appease one of his many fans at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton derides Sainz's hat as the "worst ever"

Hamilton is a keen fashionista and when not wearing a race suit, he can often be seen modelling rather outlandish threads at various fashion events.

It is part of his image and a way in which he has cultivated such a following outside of motorsport.

As such, he has strong opinions on the dress sense of other drivers and Hamilton was not too impressed with the bucket hat given to his grid rival.

“I’ve got this great picture of Carlos,” he said. “I took a great picture of Carlos earlier.”

“It’s the bucket hat, it’s the worst bucket hat ever!”

