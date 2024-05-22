F1 team boss hints at SHOCK Schumacher return

Mick Schumacher is eyeing a return to Formula 1 – and one team principal has hinted that the German could make a move to his squad for 2025.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael, the 25-year-old joined the F1 grid in 2021 with Haas.

But Schumacher struggled in his two years with the team and after scoring just 12 points in that time, he was let go by the team in 2022 in favour of an experienced driver in Nico Hulkenberg to go alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Since then, the German has acted as a reserve driver for both Mercedes and McLaren, remaining as the latter’s for 2024, whilst also embarking on a new challenge in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

Mick Schumacher is eyeing a return to F1

Alpine have both seats currently free for 2025

Famin hints at Schumacher move to Alpine

And it is the French outfit that are considering Schumacher for their driver lineup for the 2025 season, with both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon out of contract at the end of the season after a dismal start to the campaign.

Quoted by Formule1.nl at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, team principal Bruno Famin confirmed that the German is a serious option for the team: “There is certainly a possibility that we choose him.

“But there are so many options. What is clear is that Mick is doing fantastic in the endurance championship.”

“His mentality is very strong,” he added.

“Everyone knows he is fast, but outside of that he can manage the performance of his car very well. From day one he has truly been an asset to his teammates.”

