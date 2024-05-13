Mercedes use Schumacher in private test to solve W15 woes
Mick Schumacher has taken part in a private test at Silverstone as Mercedes look to solve their ongoing woes.
The Brackley-based squad have failed to get to grips with any of their cars during the ground-effect era, having grabbed only one win since the new regulations came into effect in 2022, with George Russell winning that year in Brazil.
Last time out in Miami, both Russell and Lewis Hamilton struggled with the Pirelli tyres, with the duo being eliminated in the second part of qualifying for the sprint race.
Mercedes currently sit fourth the constructors’ championship, 60 points behind McLaren, who benefitted from their upgrades in Miami as Lando Norris claimed his first victory in F1.
Schumacher tests Pirelli tyres on W13 at Silverstone
Teams are now allowed to test this year’s or last year’s machinery outside of official practice sessions, leaving Mercedes to use the 2022 W13 to find out what has been going wrong.
The W13 has also been used by talented prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli as he has been heavily linked with an F1 seat for 2025.
Now, according to a report by Auto Bild, Mercedes have used their test driver Mick Schumacher in a behind-closed doors session at Silverstone to understand their issues with the tyres.
Schumacher, who is currently competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine, scored 12 points in his two seasons with Haas before being dropped in 2022.
According to the report, unlike Antonelli’s test where he was able to run as fast as he wanted, Schumacher was sent out on a higher fuel load and hard tyres to get to the bottom of their ‘biggest problem’.
The German drove 350 kilometres and the engineers are said to be ‘very impressed’ with his performance.
