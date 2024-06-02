Steiner WARNS F1 team against signing huge name

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has warned a Formula 1 team against signing a big name driver for next season.

Steiner served as Haas team principal from 2016-2023, and has become somewhat of a cult figure in recent years.

His foul-mouthed rants to boss Gene Haas featured on Drive to Survive have ensured his popularity with F1 fans.

However, his following was not enough to save him from being axed from his role at Haas, and he was replaced by Ayao Komatsu earlier this year.

Steiner became a Drive to Survive sensation

Steiner was replaced by engineer Ayao Komatsu

What is Steiner up to post-F1?

Since leaving F1, Steiner has been sued by his former team for alleged trademark infringements in his recent book, ‘Surviving to Drive’.

The Italian refuses to stay away from the F1 paddock however, and has secured a commentary role with German television company RTL.

Steiner has had plenty to say about the current season, even making a cheeky jibe at his former team after they were disqualified from qualifying in Monaco.

Their former boss posted a picture of a tape measure to his Instagram story, after the team were disqualified due to their rear wing exceeding the maximum 85mm.

Steiner has also commented on recent driver market rumours, including whether his former driver Mick Schumacher should compete with Alpine next season.

Steiner has warned Alpine against signing Mick Schumacher

Asked if he would consider signing Schumacher if he was Alpine boss, Steiner issued a blunt warning to Alpine team principal Bruno Famin.

“In the moment not, no. I think, as I said, you need to get the best driver you know is out of there,” the Italian said on the Red Flags Podcast.

“It’s one of these things. I think people were just showing that they are very good, and as a works team you need to do the best you can.”

Schumacher scored 12 points during his time at Haas, all during the 2022 season, where he was also involved in a series of dramatic crashes - notably in Monaco where he split his car in half.

