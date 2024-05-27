close global

F1 icon takes swipe at former team after DISQUALIFICATION

Former Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner has hilariously reacted to a key piece of news from the Monaco Grand Prix.

Steiner is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his former team Haas, who have accused him of an alleged misuse of their trademark in his new book.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock

The Italian was removed from his position as Haas team principal back in December 2023, following eight seasons at the helm.

He became a much-loved part of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series, where his witty charm and X-rated outbursts became TV gold.

Since leaving Haas, Steiner has been involved in multiple projects, including working with media during race weekends, and starting his own podcast.

Ayao Komatsu has replaced Guenther Steiner at Haas
Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Monaco GP qualifying

Haas disqualified from Monaco qualifying

Now, Steiner has involved himself in the business of his former team at the Monaco GP, where Haas had both of their cars disqualified from qualifying.

The reason for this disqualification was a fault with a new rear wing that the team had brought to the principality, which exceeded the maximum 85mm gap in the rear wing when the car is utilising its DRS function.

It meant that Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen lost their 12th and 15th place starts respectively, and will instead start from the very back of the grid.

Steiner wasted no time at all in mocking his former team, with whom there is certainly no love lost after Gene Haas' remarks and the ongoing legal battle, taking to his Instagram story to ask a key question.

"Does anybody want to borrow my tape measure?", the Italian cheekily asked.

READ MORE: Verstappen under FIA investigation amid Monaco frustrations

FIA Haas Guenther Steiner Monaco Grand Prix Netflix Monaco
