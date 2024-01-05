Controversial Mercedes upgrade set to bring 'absolute pandemonium'

Dan Ripley

Mercedes have reportedly caused fury after announcing expansion plans that are set to cause major impacts.

The Brackley based team have left businesses fuming in the Northamptonshire town over a planning application that has left fears on bringing heavy traffic during peak hours.

By submitting plans for a new access point council officers estimate that usage on St James Road will increase from 57 to 528 in the morning, and from 50 to 297 in the evening.

It will replace the Lauda Drive entrance currently used by the team, and the plans for the expansion will go to West Northamptonshire Council on January 9 over whether permission could be granted according to the Northampton Chronicle.

Simon Wheeler, managing director of a local business told the Chronicle: “Everyone is up in arms about the idea of this happening because at the moment we all have fairly unfettered access into this premises which means we have no issues getting staff or commercial vehicles in.

“If you’ve got several hundred cars first thing in the morning and last thing at night trying to enter and exit the site it’s going to cause absolute pandemonium. Our customers, our suppliers, or our employees all of a sudden could be having to leave home earlier to avoid getting caught up in everyone else’s traffic.”

Mercedes are looking to expand their operations to increase competitiveness

Plans for the team base back in Brackley have not gone down well with locals

Big plans from Mercedes

Additional upgrades by the team include expanding into new building space, increasing on-site parking and plans over the next five years to increase staff from 1,400 to 1,900 people.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-AMG F1 told the Chronicle: “During the planning application process, we have gone through all appropriate channels including consultation with the Planning Department, which includes a period of public consultation.

“In addition, we have had lengthy consultation with both the Local Highways Department and the National Highways Agency who have audited and verified our independent traffic surveys. We have also consulted with local Emergency Services and agreed a plan of road enhancements to ensure easy egress if required in an emergency from St James Road.

“The concerns raised by the specialist highways consultant employed by one of the local businesses have been reviewed to ensure that the proposed works have the least possible impact on the business. This approach has been agreed with the local Highways team."

