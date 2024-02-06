Ferrari F1 legend reveals why Hamilton WILL succeed for Scuderia

Rob Smedley believes that Lewis Hamilton will have success at Ferrari when he moves to the team due to one major trait.

The Ferrari legend worked alongside Felipe Massa at the Scuderia and knows what is required within the team in order to win.

In taking the leap, Hamilton embarks on a new challenge much like he did when he left a winning McLaren team to join the midfield Mercedes in 2013.

That move paid off, and having bet on himself before, Smedley thinks that this is one of the traits that Hamilton among other successful individuals have.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton shares a moment with Felipe Massa, who Smedley worked with at Ferrari

Smedley: Lewis has made a very bold decision

Asked whether he thinks that Hamilton can enjoy success at Ferrari by EverythingF1, Smedley shared a positive view on the move.

“Yes, I think it will work. I’m going to commit and I’m going to say yes,” he said.

“I think that Lewis has made a very bold decision, but he’s made a decision like all successful [people] usually do in that they back themselves.

“He’s backed himself to be able to rise to the challenge and be instrumental in Ferrari’s next world championship. For whatever reason in his mind, he thinks that Ferrari offer him the better chance of doing that [winning an eighth world title].”

Before he wins a championship with Ferrari, he must first beat the young and supremely talented Charles Leclerc who is familiar with the setup of the team and car.

It will take time for Hamilton to bed in at Maranello, but if Smedley's assumptions are correct, the Brit should be up to speed and competing very quickly.

