F1 Testing 2024: When is it and how to watch live on TV

The wait is almost over as F1 pre-season testing kicks off on Wednesday (February 21), offering a first tantalising look at the 2024 championship contenders.

Our one-stop guide has all you need to tune in for the excitement, with those all-important session times and TV channel details.

Pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, with this three-day shakedown marking the official kick-off for what will be a record-breaking 24-race season.

By the time the teams pack up on Friday, we will know a little bit more about the likely pecking order for that first Grand Prix of the new season.

Here's everything you need to know for testing, starting on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

What time does F1 testing start?

From February 21-23 inclusive, we have three days of testing, with two four-hour sessions running each day from 10am to 7pm local time (7am - 4pm UK, 8am - 5pm CET, 2am - 11am EST, Tue 11pm - Wed 8am PST).

Testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit, which will also host the first Grand Prix weekend of the 2024 season from February 29 to March 2.

The 5.412km track, which opened in 2004, features a mix of long straights and tight corners, allowing teams to test different aspects of their new cars.

How to watch F1 testing live on TV?

For fans in the United Kingdom, tune in to Sky Sports F1 for all three days of testing. There will be live coverage from 6:50am to 11:05am and 11:55am to 2:05pm each day. Don't miss the daily Testing Wrap at 8:00pm followed by Ted's Notebook at 8:30pm.

On the final day of testing (Friday, February 23), Sky Sports F1 will be airing Ted's Development Corner at 9:00pm.

For international fans, you can catch the testing live through F1TV Pro.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix