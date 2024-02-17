F1 star hits out at 'brutal' 2024 calendar

Sergio Perez has criticised the 2024 F1 calendar over the number of races there are across the year.

2024 is set to be the longest in the sport’s history, with a record 24 race weekends spanning from March 2 to December 8.

On top of that, the calendar also features six sprint events, which are to take place in China, Miami, Austria, Texas, Brazil and Qatar.

There were supposed to be 24 events in 2023, but this was cut down to 22 with China being postponed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and Imola was cancelled due to floods.

The 2024 F1 season will feature a record 24 races

The season will also have six sprint weekends

Perez: There are too many races

But both races are set to return to make the 24-race calendar a reality for this year, but Perez, whose second place finish last season secured Red Bull their first 1-2 in the championship, has said that is ‘too many’ for all personnel to handle.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the RB20, the Mexican said: “It's too many. We know that it's too many races, there's gonna be a brutal calendar for all of us involved in the sport. That's why it's important, you know, that we are able to manage our energy levels of space as possible.

“I think 20 races would be, would it be great, you know, keeping up the quality instead of quantity. But that's not me to decide.”

