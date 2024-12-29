Verstappen drops bombshell RULE BREAKING claim in F1 rival dig

Max Verstappen has issued a bold statement suggesting that Red Bull's Formula 1 rivals had an unfair advantage at times during the 2024 season.

Despite winning his fourth consecutive championship title, the Dutchman faced increased pressure from McLaren driver Lando Norris throughout the year.

After claiming the drivers' title at the Las Vegas GP, the fight still went down to the wire in the constructors' standings, with McLaren coming out on top for the first time since 1998.

Red Bull, on the other hand, could only manage third, their worst result in the teams' standings since 2019, leaving them undoubtedly disappointed having dominated both championships for the past two years prior to 2024.

McLaren, Red Bull and both of their star drivers had their fair share of disagreements both on and off the track, with a number of battles between Norris and Verstappen ending in FIA penalties.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in a championship battle

McLaren faced accusations from Red Bull in 2024

Verstappen doubles down on Red Bull McLaren claim

Disagreements off-track consisted of complaints between the two teams throughout the championship battle over flexi front wings and front bib adjusters.

Following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, an alleged so-called 'mini DRS' trick by the McLaren team involving their rear wing on the straights in Baku led to an FIA investigation, which found that the team had not broken any rules, but they were ordered to not use the rear wing design again in the season.

Back in November during the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull reportedly demanded an FIA investigation into McLaren and other teams, claiming they were allegedly filling their tyres with water before races to help with overheating. The sport's governing body found no evidence to support this claim.

Now however, Red Bull star Verstappen has reignited the issue when discussing the 2024 season, hinting that the team's rivals may have been bending the rules somewhat throughout the year.

"There were things that happened in the background, which meant that we had no chance at all in certain races. I know that for sure, but no one will ever admit that," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

