Red Bull star reveals Perez sack decision made LONG before announcement

Red Bull Formula 1 star Isack Hadjar has dropped a contract signing bombshell, claiming he knew he'd receive a promotion to the pinnacle of motorsport months before it was officially announced.

The French-Algerian racer was confirmed as Yuki Tsunoda’s team-mate at VCARB following the promotion of Liam Lawson to Red Bull, who will replace Sergio Perez from next season.

Perez was axed from the team after enduring a miserable season, his consistently poor performances contributing to Red Bull’s third-place finish in the constructors’ championship.

Despite speculation that Perez would be replaced at the end of the season, the Mexican driver remained resolute that he would drive with the team in 2025 prior to his sacking after the season finale.

Hadjar reveals Red Bull contract details

However, according to Hadjar, he already knew that he would be moving to F1 long before it was announced, regardless of Perez’s public protests.

The Red Bull star also revealed that there were contract concerns prior to his signing, in a shock revelation about his entrance to F1.

"To be honest, I knew halfway through the season what was going to happen," Hadjar said to Canal+.

"A few times we came close to announcing, but we know how things can go in this sport. Often things change very quickly and at one point I even thought I would be a reserve driver next year!

"My emotions went up and down, but fortunately I managed to stay focused, perform well and show that I have the level needed to drive in Formula 1.

"In Qatar, I already heard I was going to Formula 1, but signing the contract was still some time away. Before that it was as good as certain, but of course until you have signed somewhere that is never really the case."

"Even during and after Qatar, after I had just been told I was going to Formula 1, I hadn't signed anything. Sometimes I did think, ‘f***, something is still going to happen’. Until a day or two before signing my contract, I honestly wasn't sure. But after that I had to sign a lot of papers, because you never know with people in Formula 1!"

