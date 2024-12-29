Verstappen issues DAMNING statement on Red Bull F1 future

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed doubts over his future in the sport after Red Bull were knocked off their top spot in the constructors' championship this year.

Christian Horner's outfit had dominated both F1 championships over the past couple of years, but following consistently strong showings from rivals McLaren, Red Bull failed to secure the top spot in the team standings.

Star driver Verstappen also faced strong competition from papaya driver Lando Norris, with his own championship campaign looking weaker thanks to a winless streak from June through to November.

After a stunning display of his racing talent at the Brazilian GP however, Verstappen looked untouchable and secured his fourth-consecutive title with Red Bull at the Las Vegas GP.

Despite his own success in 2024, the 27-year-old has now admitted he still harbours doubts over his chances with the team in 2025, revealing serious concerns over Red Bull's progress.

Max Verstappen secure a fourth F1 championship in 2024

It is no secret that Max Verstappen has considered leaving Red Bull if they continue to dip in performance

Verstappen delivers worries over 2025 prospects

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season were Red Bull were pipped to the constructors championship by both McLaren and Ferrari, Verstappen has revealed major concerns over the team's future.

"If we continue like this, I will not be champion next year. It is that simple,

"We really have to make steps to be competitive next season. We all know that," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

"I trust that the team can fix the balance problems of last season. And certain things that we could not change last year will be changed for next year. We know that it has to be better over the kerbs, bumps and in the slow corners. Those are generally our weak points.

"If we are still beaten, it will be on the basis of pure speed."

