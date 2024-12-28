Verstappen confirms Red Bull future DOUBTS amid team controversies

Max Verstappen has confirmed that he harboured doubts over his future with Red Bull in Formula 1 during 2024.

The 2024 season saw the Dutchman secure yet another drivers' championship victory, cementing his place in the F1 history books with four titles to his name.

As a four-time champion, Verstappen has now joined legends of the sport such as Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel, who also secured all four of his titles with Red Bull.

Verstappen is currently contracted with Christian Horner's outfit until 2028, meaning that should his domination of the sport continue, the 27-year-old still stands a chance of claiming the all-time record for the most championship victories in F1 history.

There has been much debate, however, over whether the Red Bull star will remain in the sport for that long, with the man himself admitting earlier this year that his future with Red Bull depends largely on Helmut Marko's future at the team and how they handle the 2026 regulation changes.

Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive world championship in 2024

Max Verstappen's future in F1 has been hotly debated

Verstappen reflects on turbulent season with Red Bull

The Dutchman's championship victory did not come without its fair share of barriers and controversy both on and off the track this year.

The 2024 season got off to a rocky start for Horner and his team, with the 51-year-old under investigation for alleged inappropriate behaviour, an investigation that has since cleared the Brit of any wrongdoing, and Red Bull advisor Marko's future with the team looking uncertain.

At the time of these reports, Verstappen made it brutally clear; if Marko was out then so was he.

The turmoil at the team sparked a feud between Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen and Horner, while sporting director Jonathan Wheatley and design genius Adrian Newey both decided to jump ship.

Now, reflecting on the tricky start to the season, Verstappen has discussed the comments he made regarding his future with Red Bull.

"I think I made it clear what I thought about it," Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

"I also think it was important that I said that then. And I meant it. It wasn't a bluff. And they know that within the team too.

"Did I have doubts about my future at Red Bull at that stage? Well, the feeling wasn't quite 100 per cent. There was a lot going on. But on the other hand, I don't think that if something goes wrong, you can just say: I'm leaving. That's not how I am."

