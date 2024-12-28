Verstappen issues F1 rival relationship verdict in 'IDIOTS' claim

Max Verstappen has opened up about his relationship with Formula 1 rival Lando Norris in an ‘idiots’ claim.

The Red Bull and McLaren stars found themselves in an intense championship rivalry during the 2024 season, which put their off-track friendship to the test.

As Norris edged closer to Verstappen in the championship standings, the pair increasingly became entangled in on-track battles, with controversy arising between the drivers in Austria, Austin and Mexico.

The latter of these races saw Verstappen slammed with two 10-second time penalties for his racing tactics used against Norris, where he forced the McLaren star wide.

Max Verstappen came under fire for his racing tactics in 2024

Lando Norris chased Max Verstappen for the title this year

Verstappen addresses F1 rivalry with Norris

Following their incident in Mexico, Norris hit out at Verstappen and branded his rival's tactics as ‘dangerous', complaining about his driving style.

Whilst some were concerned that their on-track rivalry would destroy their friendship, Verstappen has since clarified that their relationship is good, and claimed that ‘idiots’ on social media tend to make matters worse.

"People always make it worse on social media," Verstappen said on the Talking Bull Podcast.

"There are a lot of idiots on that platform. They always have something to say or something to complain about.

Max Verstappen provides Lando Norris relationship update

"There are also a lot of positive people but also some proper idiots. I think it's better to ignore all of that.

"Lando and I get on really well. Of course at times things get tense on track but off track that shouldn't matter. But we are good."

