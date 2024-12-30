Mercedes star in SURPRISE admission after F1 disqualification

Mercedes star George Russell has issued a surprise admission following a shock Formula 1 disqualification in 2024.

The British driver enjoyed two race victories this season, achieving one in Austria and the other in Las Vegas.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in MAJOR loss admission as FIA announce official decision

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued after FIERY clash over F1 exit

However, Russell should have secured three wins in 2024 after he crossed the line first at the Belgian Grand Prix, but was promptly disqualified with his Mercedes found to be underweight after the race.

As a result of the post-race verdict, his team-mate Lewis Hamilton inherited the race victory, having previously finished the grand prix in second place.

George Russell secured two wins in 2024

The Mercedes star was disqualified at Spa this season by the FIA

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued after FIERY clash over F1 exit

Russell snubs career wins over Belgian GP

Despite losing the race victory, Russell has hailed the Belgian GP as his best drive of the season in a surprise admission.

The Mercedes star named his performance in Spa as a moment he will always be proud of, choosing the controversial grand prix over his dominant victory in Las Vegas.

“Spa was definitely the best drive without doubt,” Russell said to Motorsport.com.

“Because Vegas – probably those first 12 laps were probably the best 12 laps I've ever done in an F1 race and from there on in, it was effectively just bring the car home and don't grain the tyres and we'll win this race.

“But Belgium was a proper fight. It was a roll of the dice [on strategy].

“I knew I couldn't make a single mistake, especially when it came to those last two and three laps.

F1 AWARDS VOTE: Hamilton and Verstappen set for 2024 fan battle

George Russell has named the Belgian GP as his best performance

“Lewis was in DRS, I had to nail the first corner because the run was so long to Turn 5 and knowing you can't be too conservative because he's on fresh tyres and he will just breeze past, I can't lock up and make a mistake because he'll breeze past, and just knowing exactly how hard you can push.

“That was a drive I'll forever be proud of.”

READ MORE: Hamilton TALKS confirmed in shock signing plans away from Ferrari

Related