Sensational Perez F1 COMEBACK discussed as new team emerges

Sergio Perez endured a nightmare end to his Formula 1 career in 2024, but even his rapid decline could hardly have been predicted as much as five races into the season.

Four podiums from five races and still at least a sensible championship contender in second behind Max Verstappen, he signed a new deal and everything was looking settled at Red Bull.

Come the end of 2024 he hadn't added a single podium, and his F1 career was done - to the surprise of nobody, as Christian Horner and Helmut Marko axed the Mexican to replace him with Liam Lawson.

Now without a team, it's a time of relaxation for Perez - along with helping launch his new project. Sunday was Checo's 35th birthday, which he appeared to celebrate with his father and... Mickey Mouse.

Antonio Perez is reported to have told media that Perez will wait for a few months before planning a comeback from 2026 to match the F1 greats such as Niki Lauda, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso... and then stay for multiple years.

Grouping a six-time F1 race winner with world champions doesn't feel like the greatest of PR moves, but let's run with it. Should Perez return in 2026, what are his best options? Have your say in our GPFans poll at the bottom of the article - but here are the early contenders.

Cadillac will be entering F1 from 2026

Cadillac

The most obvious option looking at this from the start of 2025 is Cadillac, who will enter the sport with a clean slate from 2026 and can expect to suffer some teething issues. The last thing they will want is two rookies running in the car. Trouble is, the most experienced of drivers on the grid will be treating them with kid gloves.

That brings Perez into play. With his wealth of knowledge, a new team could give him the lease of life he needs to find his best form again - all while helping a new outfit build. It's difficult to recall now but an in-form Perez is still remarkably quick.

Perez could find a way back in at Red Bull if Yuki Tsunoda suffers in 2025

Racing Bulls

A return to the Red Bull family doesn't look likely for now and especially at the A-team where almost weekly Verstappen hammerings became too much. But when not being compared to one of F1's greatest ever drivers, maybe there is still room at the inn at the sister team Racing Bulls.

A poor season for either Liam Lawson (in the senior team), Isack Hadjar or even Yuki Tsunoda could prompt a Red Bull rethink - and they certainly know the levels Perez can reach as a replacement to plug a gap.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll hold 2026 Aston Martin deals

Aston Martin

Under a previous guise of Force India and Racing Point, Perez was a settled character at the team and even won his first race in 2020 with them. It's another team who know what the 35-year-old can offer them.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are contracted for 2026 but much can change during a season. One sticking point could be the rumours of Verstappen joining the team from Red Bull - in which case that could pour cold water on a Perez move pretty quickly...

Sergio Perez could team up with Jonathan Wheatley at Audi

Audi

Another team where Perez has been before under a previous guise. However, that was 13 years ago when the team were still called Sauber. By the time Audi officially enter in 2026, the team Perez remembers may as well be one of the many versions of 'Trigger's broom'.

Rookie Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg have deals for 2026 making this destination unlikely but never say never - and is that former Red Bull chief Jonathan Wheatley in charge there soon?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff speaks with Sergio Perez

Neither Mercedes driver at this point is signed for 2026, and while that's pretty much the only reason the team are on this list, maybe getting Perez onboard for a race seat might allow them to get some Red Bull information... it might have worked for Benetton and Riccardo Patrese after swooping him from Williams in 1993. No? Oh, alright then.