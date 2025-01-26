Perez announces NEW project details after F1 axe

Sergio Perez has shared the new details of a project on social media after his Formula 1 axe.

The former Red Bull star was axed from the team at the end of 2024, after he ended the season eighth in the drivers’ standings, 285 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

Perez’s frequent Q1 exits and low points finishes also contributed to Red Bull’s drop in the constructors’ standings, where the team eventually finished third behind McLaren and Ferrari.

As a result, Perez was replaced by Racing Bulls and junior driver, Liam Lawson, with Isack Hadjar promoted in the Kiwi's place at Red Bull’s sister team.

Sergio Perez's form dropped in 2024

Liam Lawson will race alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Will Perez return to F1?

Following his axe, Perez failed to acquire a seat elsewhere on the F1 grid for 2025, confirming his absence for the upcoming season.

However, the Mexican driver has shared his involvement in projects outside of motorsport on social media, with Perez unveiling new details in his latest post.

In a recent release, shared to his Instagram stories, Perez revealed his latest 'Checo Perez’ collection with sunglasses brand Xades.

On the brand’s website the former F1 driver posed in a series of pictures where he modelled his collection of sunglasses, featuring his initials on the design.

Perez opened up about his F1 future earlier this month, where he stated that he would spend some time with his family before considering a return to the sport.

"For now, my priority in the months ahead is to have fun, do what I haven't been able to, travel, be with my family,” he said in a talk to students in Leon.

"In the next six months I'll make a decision on what I want for the next step of my career."

