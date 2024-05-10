Surprize F1 team in contention to sign Sainz after crunch discussions
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz's F1 future remains unclear, but one team boss has revealed talks to secure the Spaniard's signature for next season have begun.
The 29-year-old is currently without a seat for 2025, following the shock news announced earlier this year that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will soon swap Mercedes for the Maranello-based giants.
Sainz has been in fine form this season, and secured his third race victory back in March at the Australian Grand Prix just weeks after having his appendix removed.
His impressive performances have made him a top target for teams looking to fill their seats in 2025, and now Sauber boss Alunni Bravi has announced their intention to secure a deal for the former McLaren driver.
'Everybody would love to have Carlos on board'
Speaking to motorsport.com, Bravi admitted Sainz is the man they want to team up with Nico Hulkenberg ahead of next season.
"Everybody knows that there is a top driver that is available in the market, it's Carlos Sainz," Bravi said. "I think that everybody, you know, would like to have Carlos on board.
"He is one of the best drivers. He shows [himself] to be extremely mature, a good driver to develop the car, to drive the team for the development, but at the same time very consistent, very strong both in qualifying and race."
"We are speaking with [Sainz] and other drivers," he added. "Also with our current drivers.
"But this is why we have no rush, because now we secured one of the two seats.
"The decision is not an easy one, because, of course, we have two good drivers that have been with us for three years, that are performing well."
