F1 driver labelled a ‘DISGRACE’ in brutal replacement verdict

One Formula 1 star has been labelled a 'disgrace' following a disastrous incident at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin struggled all weekend last time out in Sao Paulo, with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll suffering heavy crashes in an unusual Sunday morning qualifying session, giving their team plenty of work to do with the main race set to take place around three hours later.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez gets NEW drive as F1 team announce 2025 driver signing

READ MORE: McLaren officially announce driver EXIT as major 2025 transfer confirmed

Remarkably, the Silverstone-based outfit managed to get both of their drivers onto the starting grid, but Stroll did not end up starting the race, spinning out on the formation lap and then intentionally driving his car into a gravel trap to rejoin the track, only to inevitably get stuck.

As for Alonso, the two-time world champion was overjoyed to be able to finish the race, having been suffering with a bouncy car and back pain throughout, eventually finishing 14th in treacherous conditions.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are team-mates at Aston Martin

Lance is the son of Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll

READ MORE: Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation

Lance Stroll embarrassed in Brazil

Stroll's AM24 being beached in the gravel led to an aborted start at the Brazilian GP, causing all sorts of confusion among drivers, including Lando Norris, who was punished for not following the proper starting procedure.

Now, journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor has labelled Stroll a 'disgrace' and had his say on the idea of the 26-year-old being replaced by Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich.

"Well, Stroll was just a disgrace wasn’t he?," Windsor told the Cameron Cc YouTube channel.

Lance Stroll stuck in the gravel at the Brazilian GP

"To have Felipe Drugovich in the garage there. I mean, when I saw Oliver Bearman was going to be racing instead of poor old K Mag, who probably would have gone very well, I thought ‘Yes, maybe now Aston Martin will have the brains to put Drugovich in the car'.

"But they didn’t, and there’s Stroll who might as well have not turned up in Brazil at all. Aston Martin might as well not have been there."

Instead, Drugovich - who took part in an official F1 session during Mexican GP practice last month - was forced to watch the race from the garage.

The 2022 F2 champion has been forced to sit patiently on the sidelines waiting for his F1 chance since his title success in the lower formula, and that looks set to continue with Alonso and Stroll both signing new contracts with the team this season.

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers CRYPTIC F1 future statement in 'last' admission

Related