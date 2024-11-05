close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement

F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement

F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement

F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has issued a health update, following a gruelling Brazilian Grand Prix.

Alonso missed media day on the Thursday of the Interlagos weekend, with his team confirming that he was ill for the second weekend in a row.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton declares bold challenge as star BRUTALLY heckled by fans

READ MORE: Verstappen in BRUTAL clapback against British media

However, Alonso did manage to recover in time to take part in the one and only practice session of the weekend, as well as the first competitive session in sprint qualifying on the Friday.

Alonso suffered a torrid time in Brazil, crashing out in qualifying despite Aston Martin's seemingly good pace, and only finishing the two races of the weekend in 14th and 18th respectively.

Fernando Alonso crashed out of qualifying in Brazil
Two-time champion Fernando Alonso recently missed F1 proceedings due to illness

READ MORE: Red Bull team DEMOTED after FIA confirmation

Alonso's painful Brazilian GP

It was another point-less weekend for Alonso, who after the race was just grateful to have finished following the work that his team put in between qualifying and the race to get him on the start line.

Alonso sits down in ninth in the drivers' championship, and has not claimed a podium throughout 2024, despite having claimed eight in 2023.

The Spaniard confirmed after the race that he had been suffering with a lot of bouncing in his car, which may have explained team-mate Lance Stroll's shocker, crashing out before the race had even started on the formation lap.

Alonso suggested the bouncing he experienced on the freshly resurfaced track was so bad that he had hurt his back, visibly pained by the gruelling 69-lap race.

The Spaniard stated over team radio that he was desperate to finish the race for his team, saying: "I will finish the race for the mechanics. They did a very good job today. But my back is hurting, man. This bouncing is not normal."

After the race, Alonso was also filmed needing assistance to get out of his car, with the 43-year-old appearing teary-eyed after the race when interviewed by Spanish media, reflecting on the tragic floods that have hit the country recently.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP

Related

Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Hamilton Verstappen Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos
F1 champion in TEARY statement on devastating event
Latest F1 News

F1 champion in TEARY statement on devastating event

  • Yesterday 21:54
Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement
Fernando Alonso

Alonso health update announced with Aston Martin statement

  • October 30, 2024 18:55

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes star calls for change as champion EMOTIONAL in health update

  • 3 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes star calls for MAJOR F1 change

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Audi F1 target speaks out over 2025 signing

  • 1 hour ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull chief slams FIA 'unfairness' after DRAMATIC Brazilian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

FIA confirm Red Bull inspection as team face $50 MILLION battle - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x