F1 champion issues health update in emotional statement
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has issued a health update, following a gruelling Brazilian Grand Prix.
Alonso missed media day on the Thursday of the Interlagos weekend, with his team confirming that he was ill for the second weekend in a row.
However, Alonso did manage to recover in time to take part in the one and only practice session of the weekend, as well as the first competitive session in sprint qualifying on the Friday.
Alonso suffered a torrid time in Brazil, crashing out in qualifying despite Aston Martin's seemingly good pace, and only finishing the two races of the weekend in 14th and 18th respectively.
Alonso's painful Brazilian GP
It was another point-less weekend for Alonso, who after the race was just grateful to have finished following the work that his team put in between qualifying and the race to get him on the start line.
Alonso sits down in ninth in the drivers' championship, and has not claimed a podium throughout 2024, despite having claimed eight in 2023.
The Spaniard confirmed after the race that he had been suffering with a lot of bouncing in his car, which may have explained team-mate Lance Stroll's shocker, crashing out before the race had even started on the formation lap.
Alonso suggested the bouncing he experienced on the freshly resurfaced track was so bad that he had hurt his back, visibly pained by the gruelling 69-lap race.
The Spaniard stated over team radio that he was desperate to finish the race for his team, saying: "I will finish the race for the mechanics. They did a very good job today. But my back is hurting, man. This bouncing is not normal."
After the race, Alonso was also filmed needing assistance to get out of his car, with the 43-year-old appearing teary-eyed after the race when interviewed by Spanish media, reflecting on the tragic floods that have hit the country recently.
A situação do Alonso saindo do carro… disse que ia terminar a corrida pelos mecânicos e foi abraçado por um deles assim que colocou os pés no chão pic.twitter.com/5cQXmEKRGL— Carla Menezes (@carlammenezes) November 3, 2024
