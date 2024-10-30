F1 star without 2025 drive reveals SURPRISE Mercedes lifeline

One of Audi F1's main targets for a 2025 driver at Sauber has confirmed they are in talks over a possible move to Mercedes.

The 2025 grid is set to see a huge shakeup, with a high number of driver transfers having taken place this campaign, none bigger than Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari.

Kimi Antonelli is set to replace the F1 champion at the Silver Arrows, although another driver has now revealed he is in talks with the team regarding a vacancy - Valtteri Bottas.

Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are yet to earn a single point in 2024

Sauber have not confirmed who will drive alongside Nico Hulkenberg for 2025

Will Valtteri Bottas sign with Mercedes?

With Bottas and his team-mate Zhou Guanyu yet to secure a seat for next season, both drivers are fighting hard to remain in the sport, most likely with Sauber, as they transform into Audi from 2026.

Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as one half of the lineup, with many rumors surrounding who will secure the final spot with the team alongside him.

Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher has been heavily linked to the spot, with Audi's new Chief Technical Officer Mattia Binotto revealing that discussions had taken place with Hulkenberg's fellow countryman over the position.

Bottas had also been vocal about holding negotiations to retain the seat with his current team, although it now looks as if a return to his former team Mercedes could be on the cards.

Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, Bottas confirmed to the media that he has considered returning to the Silver Arrows as a reserve driver.

"Firstly, priority is to stay as a race driver, that’s what I want and that’s what we’re pushing for with Mattia," Bottas admitted.

"But of course, as I don’t have anything signed, we are in October, I've got to look at all the alternatives, including going back to the Mercedes family, that’s for sure one option and I would consider it but there’s other options as well,

"My priority is to be a race driver in Formula 1."

