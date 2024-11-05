F1 boss reveals driver decision DEADLINE over rumoured team switch

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed his desired deadline by which he hopes to confirm the future of one of the stars on the 2024 grid.

The 2025 lineup for the majority of F1 teams has already been announced, aside from Sauber, who have admitted they are in no rush to confirm what will become Audi's first unofficial lineup in the sport before their formal 2026 entry, and RB, who are no strangers to making last-minute switches to benefit the main Red Bull team.

With Sergio Perez's seat alongside Max Verstappen at risk thanks to his often point-less performances in the RB20 this year, team advisor Helmut Marko confirmed he is already considering the junior team's lineup of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson to replace Perez.

Marko, never afraid to enact an immediate lineup change, has reportedly made the first move in securing a new signing, bizarrely outside of their own talent pool after Williams star Franco Colapinto has impressed upon his recent arrival to F1.

The 21-year-old is not only proving his worth behind the wheel but is already a new fan-favourite, the Argentine racer providing fruitful sponsorships and merchandise opportunities.

Promoted to a full-time F1 seat to replace previous Williams driver Logan Sargeant, Colapinto's stint in the sport is at risk of being tragically short, with no space for him at Williams next season thanks to the official signing of Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz will take Franco Colapinto's place at Williams from 2025

Franco Colapinto has been linked to Red Bull

Williams deliver timeline for Colapinto decision

Following the young star's immediate success, Williams boss James Vowles admitted he would do whatever it takes to keep Colapinto in F1, and with Red Bull boss Christian Horner spotted leaving the team's camp in Brazil, rumours of a team switch are already swirling.

Discussing the future of Williams' newest star, the team principal touched on the Red Bull rumours, telling media at the Brazilian GP: "When two Formula 1 teams negotiate, it's never easy.

"We're fighting against each other on the track, but we're also trying to find a solution for a young man's career.

Teasing an announcement soon if negotiations over the Argentine star go his way, Vowles declared: "Hopefully we'll have some good news soon. I'm confident we'll wrap things up before the last race of the season. But it's hard to give an exact time now."

