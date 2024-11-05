Verstappen No 1 fan goes viral on F1 Twitter in POWERFUL video

Max Verstappen has been handed a major boost of support for his 2024 championship campaign, after an adorable video posted to social media revealed what could be his number-one fan.

The Dutchman secured his 62nd career win in Formula 1 last weekend, defying the odds after a chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix.

The reigning champion has suffered a less profitable year than he has been used to of late, especially off the back of Red Bull's complete domination of the sport throughout the 2023 season, where fans joked the Dutch national anthem might as well have been the official F1 theme tune.

During 2024, however, there have been seven different winners across four different teams, a far cry from the story of the Red Bull wipeout last year, when both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez were consistently delivering podium-worthy performances that secured both championship trophies.

Christian Horner's outfit have all but counted themselves out of the constructors' title this year, however, after Red Bull has essentially become a one-man effort where points are concerned, with second driver Perez failing to step on the podium since the Chinese GP way back in April.

Max Verstappen finally stepped atop the podium again in Brazil last time out

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have both faced difficulties at Red Bull in 2024

Verstappen superfan celebrates F1 success

Fans of the triple champion finally got to hear the Dutch anthem once again following Verstappen's glorious victory at Interlagos, after he sliced through the pack having started the race in P17.

In a cute clip shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a furry friend of Verstappen's demonstrated the elation many felt on Sunday having watched the champion achieve his first victory in ten races.

In the popular video, the adorable golden retriever immediately appears animated after hearing the Dutch anthem being played during Verstappen's podium celebrations, with the caption: "Her favourite F1 driver finally won again!"

I'm crying- this cute dog got excited upon hearing Max's name and the Dutch national anthem 😭😭💞



her favourite f1 driver finally won again pic.twitter.com/2GZSYr8Zka — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) November 4, 2024

