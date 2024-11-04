Red Bull boss makes BOLD Verstappen championship declaration

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has made a bold championship declaration about Max Verstappen after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman has been involved in a battle for the world title with Lando Norris throughout the 2024 season, and until the Sao Paulo GP had not achieved a grand prix win since Spain, 11 races ago.

It looked unlikely that Verstappen would win in Brazil after he started Sunday's race in P17, whereas his rival achieved pole position in the papaya machinery.

However, the champion delivered a spectacular drive to claim his first victory in months, crucially extending his gap in the standings to 62-points.

With just three races left this year, the 27-year-old has gone from fighting off criticism that his boisterous racing style wasn't worthy of another championship, to all but sealing his fourth title.

Max Verstappen was victorious in Brazil once again

Lando Norris' mistakes in Sao Paulo may have cost him the title

Has Max Verstappen sealed the drivers’ championship?

Verstappen’s dominant performance in Brazil was a far cry from his driving tactics that displeased the FIA in Mexico City, and was praised by Red Bull boss Helmut Marko after the race.

"Yes, he was in his own world. When he drove freely, he flew," Marko said to Sky Germany.

"Overtaking manoeuvre was sensational. I mean, in the phase where there was so much rain, he also massively blunted that the race was over.

"I don't understand why they still had two dangerous laps but as Max said, he drives to be on the podium. In such a demonstration, everything exploded again and that's the right answer to everything I've been talking about lately."

Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen has already claimed the title

"That's his incredible car control. Especially in the rain, his feeling that the limit is far higher than for any other.

"That was already the case 2016, it was a similar race. He drove from P17 place to 3rd place. Now he is almost world champion again, he is in first place."

When discussing whether Verstappen’s fourth world title was within reaching distance Marko made a bold declaration about his chances of the championship.

"That's already within reach. I agree," he added.

