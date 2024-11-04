FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win
FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win
The FIA have confirmed their inspection of Max Verstappen's car after he achieved a huge Brazilian Grand Prix win.
Despite starting from P17 on the grid, the champion stormed his way through the field and after a perfectly timed red flag was able to take the lead after the restart.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen comeback STUNS Brazilian GP as McLaren errors sink Norris
However, prior to the race Verstappen and Haas star Ollie Bearman were chosen for an inspection, where a fuel sample was taken from both of their cars.
An engine oil sample was also taken from the two drivers, alongside the mandatory tyre checks that all cars are subjected to on the grid.
Max Verstappen involved in FIA inspection
Lando Norris also received a post-race inspection where a fuel sample was taken from his McLaren and has been analysed by FTIR spectroscopy and viscometry.
The results of the analysis found that all sampled oils from the cars inspected including Bearman, Verstappen and Norris were cleared and in compliance with the regulations.
Furthermore, all the car weights and items checked were found to be in compliance with the technical regulations.
Pierre Gasly, who finished the race on the podium in P3, was randomly selected for 'extensive physical inspections' but was also found to be in compliance.
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 43 minutes ago
FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Kelly Piquet SLAMS FIA for Verstappen treatment at Brazilian GP
- Yesterday 23:12
Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive
- Yesterday 22:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec