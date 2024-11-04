close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win

FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win

FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win

FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win

The FIA have confirmed their inspection of Max Verstappen's car after he achieved a huge Brazilian Grand Prix win.

Despite starting from P17 on the grid, the champion stormed his way through the field and after a perfectly timed red flag was able to take the lead after the restart.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen comeback STUNS Brazilian GP as McLaren errors sink Norris

However, prior to the race Verstappen and Haas star Ollie Bearman were chosen for an inspection, where a fuel sample was taken from both of their cars.

An engine oil sample was also taken from the two drivers, alongside the mandatory tyre checks that all cars are subjected to on the grid.

Max Verstappen won the Brazilian GP
Ollie Bearman was also subjected to an inspection prior to the race

Max Verstappen involved in FIA inspection

Lando Norris also received a post-race inspection where a fuel sample was taken from his McLaren and has been analysed by FTIR spectroscopy and viscometry.

The results of the analysis found that all sampled oils from the cars inspected including Bearman, Verstappen and Norris were cleared and in compliance with the regulations.

Furthermore, all the car weights and items checked were found to be in compliance with the technical regulations.

Pierre Gasly, who finished the race on the podium in P3, was randomly selected for 'extensive physical inspections' but was also found to be in compliance.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton FIA Haas Brazilian Grand Prix Ollie Bearman
Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Mercedes star calls for MAJOR FIA overhaul
FIA

Mercedes star calls for MAJOR FIA overhaul

  • Yesterday 09:57

Latest News

Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 43 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton in FIA investigation as F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet SLAMS FIA for Verstappen treatment at Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 23:12
F1 Legends

Hamilton drops Mercedes F1 dig after emotional Brazilian GP drive

  • Yesterday 22:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x