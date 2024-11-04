FIA confirm Verstappen inspections at Brazilian Grand Prix after huge win

The FIA have confirmed their inspection of Max Verstappen's car after he achieved a huge Brazilian Grand Prix win.

Despite starting from P17 on the grid, the champion stormed his way through the field and after a perfectly timed red flag was able to take the lead after the restart.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton hints at F1 BREAK as world champion hits out at British media

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen comeback STUNS Brazilian GP as McLaren errors sink Norris

However, prior to the race Verstappen and Haas star Ollie Bearman were chosen for an inspection, where a fuel sample was taken from both of their cars.

An engine oil sample was also taken from the two drivers, alongside the mandatory tyre checks that all cars are subjected to on the grid.

Max Verstappen won the Brazilian GP

Ollie Bearman was also subjected to an inspection prior to the race

Max Verstappen involved in FIA inspection

Lando Norris also received a post-race inspection where a fuel sample was taken from his McLaren and has been analysed by FTIR spectroscopy and viscometry.

The results of the analysis found that all sampled oils from the cars inspected including Bearman, Verstappen and Norris were cleared and in compliance with the regulations.

Furthermore, all the car weights and items checked were found to be in compliance with the technical regulations.

Pierre Gasly, who finished the race on the podium in P3, was randomly selected for 'extensive physical inspections' but was also found to be in compliance.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Brazilian GP

Related