Verstappen and Hamilton battle as F1 title challenger suffers HUGE setback

After a bizarre start to proceedings, the lights finally went out at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with George Russell overtaking Lando Norris into turn one at Interlagos.

After a chaotic wet qualifying session earlier in the day, the race also got underway in damp conditions, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll even crashing out on the formation lap and causing an aborted start after his car was caught in the gravel.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA issue MULTIPLE penalties as Verstappen hit with LATE demotion at Brazilian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 star ruled OUT of Brazilian GP in late Interlagos heartbreak

This caused major confusion, with McLaren star Lando Norris even investigated by the FIA for a starting procedure infringement after heading out on another formation lap, along with a load of other cars, after the initial race start was aborted.

When the action finally got underway, Norris' woeful record from pole position continued, forced to settle for second place at the end of the first lap after a stunning start from his Mercedes rival.

George Russell leads the Brazilian GP after overtaking Lando Norris

Max Verstappen made a flying start at Interlagos

Max Verstappen makes flying start

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen made a fast start, up from 17th on the grid to P10 early on the second lap, battling with old foe Lewis Hamilton whilst doing so.

As the laps clock up, Verstappen continues to make progress through the field, now in P8 after having overtaken Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso.

Norris’ team-mate Oscar Piastri was next in Verstappen’s sights, with McLaren and their star man surely desperate to halt the Dutchman’s advance. Unfortunately, he could only hold him back until lap 10.

Norris himself, though, continued to close the gap on George Russell after seven laps, with several other drivers now joining Norris in being noted for a race start infringement after the aborted start.

READ MORE: FIA issue last-minute penalties for THREE F1 stars at Brazilian Grand Prix

Related