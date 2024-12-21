Colapinto handed career BOOST in official F1 verdict

Rising star Franco Colapinto has been handed a career boost following an official Formula 1 verdict.

Despite impressing many during his short stint in the sport, Colapinto has lost his drive for the 2025 season.

And, after Isack Hadjar was revealed as Liam Lawson’s replacement at VCARB, Colapinto's chances of a place in F1 next year are over, with that having been the only remaining vacancy for 2025.

Williams are already locked into contracts with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, meaning Colapinto will have to make do with a role on the sidelines.

Carlos Sainz will join Williams in 2025

Franco Colapinto has no F1 seat for 2025

Will Colapinto return to F1?

Whilst Colapinto’s F1 future remains uncertain, he has received a major boost after F1 announced their vote for overtake of the year.

The vote saw hundreds of thousands of fans decide on their favourite manoeuvre and chose Colapinto’s move on Fernando Alonso at the US Grand Prix as the best of the season.

In the overtake, the Williams driver passed the Aston Martin in an incredible move down the inside.

Colapinto ended up finishing the race in P10, his last points-scoring finish of the season and will be hoping that F1 team bosses remember him for these moves as they head into 2025.

Colapinto was linked with Red Bull at one stage

Despite a difficult end to the season for the Argentine driver and uncertainty over his future, he called his brief stint in the sport a dream come true after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

"It hasn't been the end of the season I wanted but it's part of Formula 1," Colapinto explained.

"It still was my dream come true and it was an amazing experience. I would like it much more if we would have ended as we started, but it's F1.

"Since I was very young, I was waiting for this opportunity and working towards it and it's just been an extremely good experience and very nice moments with the team. Very grateful for the team."

